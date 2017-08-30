vRealize Orchestrator Index ‘0’ specified is out of bounds

vRealize Orchestrator Index ‘0’ specified is out of boundsPosted: August 30, 2017 Filed under: vRealize Orchestrator | Tags: vRO Leave a comment
I was trying use vRealize Orchestrator (vRO) 7.2 with vSphere 6.5 GA and U1 the other day and was receiving the following error when I selected vRO Servers under Inventory in the vSphere Web Client:
In /var/log/vmware/vsphere-client/logs/vsphere_client_virgo.log on the vCenter appliance I also saw:
RangeError: Index ‘0’ specified is out of bounds.
The supportability matrix says this combination is supported:
I couldn’t find anything about this but found Technical Preview of Orchestrator plug-in for vSphere Web Client, which ending up resolving the issue. I was able to access the vRO servers in the vSphere Web Client after installing the tech preview:
I just wanted to put this up in case any one else run into this error.
