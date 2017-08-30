vRealize Orchestrator Index ‘0’ specified is out of bounds

I was trying use vRealize Orchestrator (vRO) 7.2 with vSphere 6.5 GA and U1 the other day and was receiving the following error when I selected vRO Servers under Inventory in the vSphere Web Client:

In /var/log/vmware/vsphere-client/logs/vsphere_client_virgo.log on the vCenter appliance I also saw:

RangeError: Index ‘0’ specified is out of bounds.

The supportability matrix says this combination is supported:

I couldn’t find anything about this but found Technical Preview of Orchestrator plug-in for vSphere Web Client, which ending up resolving the issue. I was able to access the vRO servers in the vSphere Web Client after installing the tech preview:

I just wanted to put this up in case any one else run into this error.

